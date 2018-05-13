Watch Live
Filed Under:Local TV, Museum of the American Revolution, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mother’s Day had a revolutionary twist at the Museum of the American Revolution on Sunday.

Families were invited to enjoy the day with a Mother’s Day tea that featured fresh scones, petit fours, French macarons, and miniature tea sandwiches in the Museum’s Liberty Hall.

A special guest, Martha Washington (portrayed by a costumed re-enactor), joined the celebration for revolutionary women.

The Museum’s core exhibition explores the personal stories of the women were part of establishing our nation, including Abigail Adams, African American poet Phillis Wheatley, Elizabeth “Mumbet” Freeman, Esther Reed, Deborah Sampson, among others.

Guests were invited to make their own button to wear featuring quotes from Revolutionary women and create a craft inspired by cross-stitch samplers.

Each mother received a carnation to take home.

A printed gallery guide highlighted artifacts and stories about Revolutionary women.

