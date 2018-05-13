Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For Chase Calvarese, fighting has been a part of his life long before he could walk and he gets it from his mother, Debbie, who is a 14-year breast cancer survivor.

“It just made me like work harder for everything I wanted,” Chase said about how his mother’s fight and survival fuels his drive to excel in all areas of his life, including sports.

“When we get in an argument, she really wants to win it, just like Justin,” Chase said. “She always fights to win and never gives up.”

Debbie and Chase, along with their loved ones, participated in the 28th annual Susan G. Komen’s Race for the Cure on Sunday morning.

“It is unbelievable. I mean, to have so many other people here, to see them, it is hard to be part of the survivor, but to not also forget about the people that weren’t here. I do it for them. But also for the future, and the hope that we can find a cure, so we don’t have to do this.”

Debbie said doctors told her she had little to no chance of having another child after her cancer diagnosis.

“He shouldn’t be here,” she said. “I lost a child when I was diagnosed with cancer. And they told me my chances of having another child were basically less than 5 percent and he’s here. The doctors told me I shouldn’t even try, and when they told me that, I was pregnant with him. So, when I say he’s very special little boy…,” she said, getting emotional.

Chase was in a stroller when he first participated in Race For The Cure. Now, he and his mother share a special bond with hundreds of cancer survivors.