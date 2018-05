Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s all thanks to a Philadelphia woman that moms around the country are being celebrated Sunday.

You may have seen the plaque outside of City Hall.

A woman named Anna Jarvis founded Mother’s Day in 1908.

The holiday was established to honor motherhood and family life.

In 1914, Congress officially declared the second Sunday of May, Mother’s Day.