PHILADEPHIA (CBS/CNN) — North Korea’s state-run television has announced its main nuclear test site will be dismantled by the end of the month.

It comes ahead of Kim Jong-un’s summit with President Donald Trump in Singapore.

The highly anticipated meeting between Kim Jong Un and myself will take place in Singapore on June 12th. We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

Jong-un previously announced the conclusion of North Korea’s nuclear testing program and the intended shuttering of the Punggye-ri complex. He said April 20 that his nation already had “completed its mission” to test its weapons capability.

The statement Saturday gave greater details of the “technical measures” North Korea would take to dismantle the test site and “ensure transparency of discontinuance of the nuclear test.”

North Korea has announced that they will dismantle Nuclear Test Site this month, ahead of the big Summit Meeting on June 12th. Thank you, a very smart and gracious gesture! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2018

Trump and South Korea’s president, Moon Jae-in are due to meet May 22 at the White House.

However, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said she did not believe that Moon would be a part of the historic summit in Singapore the following month.

