DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Everett Moore Jr., charged for the March 7 road rage slaying of Joseph Pirri, will remain jailed until his trial.

Officials say Pirri was assaulted on March 7 on Tanyard Road near the intersection of Mail Avenue in Deptford Township.

Gloucester County authorities announced arrested  54-year-old Moore, of Clayton,  in April for the death of 32-year-old Pirri, of Blackwood.

Everett Moore Jr.’s lawyer sought to have him released Friday with electronic monitoring, calling the state’s case “inadequate.”

But Gloucester County prosecutors cited the seriousness of the charges Moore faces, along with evidence obtained in the investigation.

Photo of Joseph Pirri. (credit: CBS3)

“We all remember it was a unique winter storm on that particular day, the governor of New Jersey had declared a state of emergency and everybody was trying to leave work early and venture through the road conditions,” said Gloucester County Prosecutor Charles Fiore at the time of the arrest.

Walt Wilcox lives across the street from where the road rage incident happened. He says Pirri left a trail of blood in the snow as he asked a neighbor on nearby Mail Avenue for help.

“He had a pocket full of blood wrapped up and he just kept screaming about his son, because I heard he had a 4-year-old son after the incident,” said Wilcox.

Pirri was able to give police a description of his attacker and his over-sized pickup truck before he went to Cooper Hospital where he died eight days later from his injuries.

The Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s autopsy concluded Pirri was murdered by someone who used a sharp instrument to strike him in the face.

Prosecutors say Pirri provided police with details about his assailant and the pickup truck the man was driving. That information, along with video surveillance camera footage, led to Moore’s arrest.

