PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fire officials believe a lightning strike might also be to blame for a house fire in Gloucester County.

The fire broke out just after 8 Saturday night at a home in Mickleton, New Jersey.

Crews arrived to find the basement engulfed in flames.

They were able to contain the fire before it spread to other parts of the home.

No one was hurt.

The fire is still under investigation.

