WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The storm that swept through our region Saturday night brought heavy rain and flash flooding.

Some areas saw golf ball size hail as well, but the most damaging part of the storm may have been the relentless, thunderous, lightening.

“Lightening was like all over the place,” said Mary Waterfield in Pike Creek.

In Delaware at the Arundel apartments near Pike Creek, a lightening bolt blasted through the roof of one of the apartment buildings.

Fighters responded to a 2-alarm fire at Arundel Apartments in Wilmington when lightning struck the building at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews arrived on scene to the structural fire to fire coming through the roof.

“The noise it sounded like an explosion. It was unbelievable really,” said Steve Drozdowski who lives in the apartment complex. “It shook my apartment across the street. It shook it.”

Crews from the Mill Creek Fire Company and Hockessin Fire Company were able to extinguish the fire just before 9 p.m.

“It was just in flames, it was horrible. It was just horrible. I just kept thinking, poor people I hope that everybody got out,” said Waterfield.

Despite the damage, estimated about $50,000 worth, authorities say no one was hurt by the fire that was sparked by a lightening bolt.