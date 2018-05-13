Watch Live
HAWAII (CBS) — Lava is starting to sputter from a new fissure that opened near the Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii’s big island.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says there’s no significant lava flow so far from the latest fissure.

It’s near a geothermal energy plant.

This comes after President Donald Trump declared a major disaster, making federal financial assistance available for repairs.

