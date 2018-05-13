Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HAWAII (CBS) — Lava is starting to sputter from a new fissure that opened near the Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii’s big island.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says there’s no significant lava flow so far from the latest fissure.

#HVO #KilaueaVolcano May 12 evening update (7:07PM HST): New outbreak reported at 6:00 pm ~0.5 mile northeast from end of Hinalo Road, very close to fissure 16 Lava is actively spattering and degassing but no flow has yet formed. https://t.co/7sDZqcx8dU #KilaueaErupts pic.twitter.com/Lea1b41NSo — USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 13, 2018

It’s near a geothermal energy plant.

This comes after President Donald Trump declared a major disaster, making federal financial assistance available for repairs.