HAWAII (CBS) — Lava is starting to sputter from a new fissure that opened near the Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii’s big island.
The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says there’s no significant lava flow so far from the latest fissure.
It’s near a geothermal energy plant.
This comes after President Donald Trump declared a major disaster, making federal financial assistance available for repairs.