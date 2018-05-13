Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of middle school students from West Philadelphia are on their way to Haiti.

Thirty eighth-graders from the Global Leadership Academy left on a bus for the Philadelphia International Airport.

To help fund the trip that’s a part of their Expedition Program, Global Leadership Academy hosted a spring jazz fundraiser.

These students have studied the slave trade and how the Haitian Revolution became the only successful anti-slavery movement by enslaved Africans.

The scholars also studied basic French and Haitian Creole so they can better communicate with Haitians.