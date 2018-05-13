Watch Live
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A dog was rescued from an abusive home by Justice Rescue on Sunday.

Justice Rescue got a call from someone when they caught Tropper’s owners tie him to the back of a gold cart and drag him around their home as punishment for escaping the yard.

The owners have been charged and arrested.

justic rescue trooper 2 Dog Rescued From Owners Who Dragged Him By Golf Cart

credit: justice rescue

Tropper is being treated for heart worm and will be ready to go in a few weeks.

“It’s not about the toes we step on, it’s about the paws we protect,” the rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

