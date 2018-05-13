Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A dog was rescued from an abusive home by Justice Rescue on Sunday.

Justice Rescue got a call from someone when they caught Tropper’s owners tie him to the back of a gold cart and drag him around their home as punishment for escaping the yard.

The owners have been charged and arrested.

Couple Saves Pit Bull Shot In The Head Twice, Left For Dead

Tropper is being treated for heart worm and will be ready to go in a few weeks.

“It’s not about the toes we step on, it’s about the paws we protect,” the rescue wrote in a Facebook post.