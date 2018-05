Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A dragon float caught on fire at Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

Lava Sputtering Near Kilauea Volcano On Hawaii’s Big Island

This fire happened Friday afternoon during the Festival of Fantasy parade.

Park officials ushered people away from the parade float as an employee used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire.

Delaware Endures Worst Of Severe Weather Overnight

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.