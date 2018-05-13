RACE FOR THE CURE: Hundreds Of Survivors Take Part | Complete Coverage | PHOTOS 
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A roadside traffic control sign was hacked twice Sunday!

PennDOT says the sign on I-95 south near the Ridley Park exit was displaying an obscene message around 10 A.M. before a Delaware County worker came out to reset it.

Then, it was hacked a second time.

The sign is now positioned to face away from the roadway.

PennDOT says the sign belongs to one of their contractors.

Crews are still trying to figure out how someone changed the message.

