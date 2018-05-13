Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A roadside traffic control sign was hacked twice Sunday!

PennDOT says the sign on I-95 south near the Ridley Park exit was displaying an obscene message around 10 A.M. before a Delaware County worker came out to reset it.

Then, it was hacked a second time.

The sign is now positioned to face away from the roadway.

#Delco sucks #%*! …. PennDOT says somebody’s messed with a contractor’s roadside electric sign along I-95 TWICE today. It’s now positioned to face away from the roadway. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/WI9IzieUU6 — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 13, 2018

PennDOT says the sign belongs to one of their contractors.

Crews are still trying to figure out how someone changed the message.