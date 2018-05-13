Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
LONDON (CBS) — Buckingham Palace has released an image of the handwritten document in which Queen Elizabeth gives her consent for Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle.
Some Theaters Showing Royal Wedding On The Big Screen
The instrument of consent image was released a week before Harry is to marry the American actress at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.
Tens of thousands of visitors are expected in Windsor on the couple’s wedding day on Saturday.
Royal Wedding: A Look Inside St. George’s Chapel Where Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Will Get Married
Many roads are repaved, street signs are repainted, and storefronts have souvenirs featuring the royal couple.