LONDON (CBS) — Buckingham Palace has released an image of the handwritten document in which Queen Elizabeth gives her consent for Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle.

The instrument of consent image was released a week before Harry is to marry the American actress at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Bearing The Queen's signature, the Instrument of Consent records Her Majesty's consent to the Marriage of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. #RoyalWedding Find out more: https://t.co/KNUnxl0hUj pic.twitter.com/wsXTt4FzAn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 13, 2018

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected in Windsor on the couple’s wedding day on Saturday.

Many roads are repaved, street signs are repainted, and storefronts have souvenirs featuring the royal couple.