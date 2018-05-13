Watch Live
LONDON (CBS) — Buckingham Palace has released an image of the handwritten document in which Queen Elizabeth gives her consent for Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle.

The instrument of consent image was released a week before Harry is to marry the American actress at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Tens of thousands of visitors are expected in Windsor on the couple’s wedding day on Saturday.

Many roads are repaved, street signs are repainted, and storefronts have souvenirs featuring the royal couple.

