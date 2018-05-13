Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police have identified the bicyclist who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Callowhill Saturday night.

The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 10th and Spring Garden Street.

Authorities say 34-year-old Pablo Avendano was working as a food delivery person for the APP “Caviar” at the time of the crash.

Police say he was knocked off his bike and then run over by an SUV.

The driver did remain at the scene for questioning, but no charges were filed.