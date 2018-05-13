Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

By: Alyssa Adams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Susan G. Komen’s “Race for the Cure” wasn’t the only walk benefiting cancer charities in Philadelphia Sunday morning.

Many families gathered in Roxborough for the 17th Annual “Mother’s Day Walk And Run”. The run began and ended at the Kendrick Recreation Center on Ridge Avenue. Participants had the option of completing a 5k or 8k race.

Roxborough natives, Jackie Ashenfelter and Maureen Pownall, started the walk in 2001.

“We started the walk and run because it was more convenient for us mom’s to be in the neighborhood rather than spending time traveling downtown,” said Jackie Ashenfelter.

Over the years, the walk and run has become a community event where family and friends come together to remember those they have lost and celebrate the lives of survivors.

“It’s just a family [event], hugs, kisses, love, kind of remembering people that we lost but celebrating life,” said organizer Maureen Pownall.

Fourteen teams, along with other participants, ran in honor of family and friends who are battling or have battled cancer.

“Stepping for Stoffere” is one of the teams that participates for breast cancer survivor, and Roxborough native, Maureen Stoffere.

“It’s a beautiful walk to catch up with the neighborhood. We get to see old friends and meet new ones. Somehow everyone knows each other,” said Maureen Stoffere.

The proceeds from the walk benefit cancer charities including “Friends In Pink” and “Lisa’s Army.”

Every year, Jackie and Maureen look forward to seeing how the walk grows.

“We would love more family and friends from Roxborough, other areas of Philadelphia, and the surrounding suburbs to join us to celebrate life, meet new friends, and raise money for awesome organizations,” said Maureen.