PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 100-year-old man is taking part in the 28th annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.
Manny Kohn and his family are at the Art Museum on Sunday morning to honor those battling breast cancer.
“I’m walking for my wife Jane who is deceased, for my daughter Ellen who is here with us and my former daughter-in-law who is deceased and for everybody,” said Kohn. “It’s a beautiful cause and research must go on.”
Kohn added that more money is needed to help battle the disease.
“Money is needed and it goes to a good cause,” said Kohn.
Hundreds of breast cancer survivors are taking part in Sunday’s event.
