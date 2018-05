PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wilmington firefighters rescued an injured worker on a ship at the Port of Wilmington.

More than a dozen first responders came to the workers aid in “Berth Six” around 12 p.m. Saturday.

Rescuers lowered a stokes basket stretcher 35-feet below the deck so they could hoist the worker out of the vessel.

He was treated at Wilmington Hospital.

No work on what led to the injury.