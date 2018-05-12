By Chelsea Ingram
Filed Under:Local TV, Weather Blog

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A warm front draped south of the region sparked some showers and thunderstorms this morning, but this is just round one of what we will see today.

An area of low pressure will ride along this front bringing us the potential for numerous strong to severe thunderstorms as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted portions of the Delaware Valley under an “Enhanced Risk” for severe weather as we head into the late afternoon and evening.

You can expect storms to arrive between 4pm to 10pm.

During this time frame strong/damaging winds, heavy downpours, lightning, and large hail will be possible. Even an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out as this system moves through.

Keep an eye to the sky this afternoon and evening.

Most importantly, remember, when thunder roars — go indoors!

FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON – Partly Sunny with Strong Storms Developing into the Evening. High 79

TONIGHT – A Gusty T-storm, Otherwise Cloudy. Low 56

TOMORROW — Overcast with Showers and Drizzle at Times. High 63

MONDAY — Seasonable with Lingering Clouds. High 77

TUESDAY — Sun and Clouds, Late Day T-storm Possible. High 85

WEDNESDAY — Warm with Sun and Clouds and a T-storm. High 84

JERSEY SHORE:

THIS AFTERNOON – Some Sun, then Evening Rain and a Strong T-Storm. High 74

TONIGHT – A Gusty T-storm, then Cloudy. Low 55

TOMORROW – Cooler with Showers and Drizzle Around. High 62

OCEAN TEMP: 58°

POCONOS:

THIS AFTERNOON – Mostly Cloudy with Strong Afternoon and Evening T-Storms Developing. High 60

TONIGHT – Cloudy with a Few Showers. Low 49

TOMORROW – Cloudy with Showers Around. High 58

