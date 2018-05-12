WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch In Effect For Parts Of Area Until 1 A.M. | RADAR | LATEST FORECAST
Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies game against the New York Mets has been postponed Saturday night due to severe weather.

The game will be made up on Thursday August 16 as part of a single-admission doubleheader, beginning at 4:05 p.m. All gates will open at 3:05 p.m.

Conforto’s 9th-Inning HR Lifts Mets Over Neris, Phils 3-1

All fans holding tickets to Saturday night’s game will be able to exchange them for tickets to the August 16 doubleheader, or any remaining Phillies home game in 2018.

