PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies game against the New York Mets has been postponed Saturday night due to severe weather.

The game will be made up on Thursday August 16 as part of a single-admission doubleheader, beginning at 4:05 p.m. All gates will open at 3:05 p.m.

All fans holding tickets to Saturday night’s game will be able to exchange them for tickets to the August 16 doubleheader, or any remaining Phillies home game in 2018.