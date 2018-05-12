PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For Robin Evans, every breath, every day of life, is a blessing.

“I was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer,” Robin Evans told CBS3 Eyewitness News.

Robin was given that gut wrenching diagnosis in 2008.

“My first prognosis was very dim and basically they told my husband to take me home and get my affairs in order,” said Evans.

Robin had a choice to make.

“At that point I had a choice, I would go home and prepare to die or I could go home and start living,” added Evans.

Race For The Cure: Woman Turns Breast Cancer Diagnosis Into Thriving Business

Robin got a second opinion, a renewed sense of hope and an understanding of what metastatic breast cancer is. It’s the most aggressive form of breast cancer and for many the outcome is grim.

She began aggressive chemotherapy treatments and underwent several surgeries still knowing every day the cancer could return.

The retired city employee has become a staunch advocate for metastatic breast cancer research. She started when she was still working, reaching out to anyone who would listen.

Evans began to implement educational programs about breast cancer for the staff.

“I would bring in several organizations, including Susan G. Komen, and invaluable resource,” said Evans.

She now works hand in hand with Komen Philadelphia, sitting on several committees. She fights for funding and education to address the needs of a community that’s often misunderstood and overlooked.

Race For The Cure: 11-Year-Old Girl Runs In Memory Of Late Aunt

Evans explained that about two years ago Susan G. Komen started a round table on metastatic breast cancer.

With the help of Robin, the organization has set bold new goals hoping to reduce metastatic breast cancer by 25 percent in the next five years.

This year, during the “Race For The Cure,” Robin and her team will be walking with angels. For a small donation you will receive a silver angel.

She will take her place among a sea of survivors all the while honoring the memory of those who didn’t live to make this walk.

“We will be remembering a true angel to the metastatic community and also bringing attention to the women who are struggling with metastatic breast cancer,” said Evans.