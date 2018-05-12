Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are looking for a gunman, and a motive, after a shooting in North Philadelphia.
Authorities say a 44-year-old man was shot at 22nd and Dauphin just before 11 p.m. last night.
He’s suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was immediately taken to surgery.
The man is listed in critical, but stable condition.
The investigation is undergoing.