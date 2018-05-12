Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting on the 1900 block of Cottman avenue has hospitalized a man and a teenager.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at a pizza shop at 2:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found both victims in front of a gas station located on the 7200 block of Castor Avenue,

Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim, a 19-year-old man, was found shot in the left arm and chest.

Another victim, a 16-year-old male, was shot in the right thigh.

Police followed a blood trail leading back to the front of Cottman Ave and found ballistic evidence in the driveway next to the pizza shop.

Both victims were transported to Aria Torresdale Hospital and were uncooperative with police.

The investigation is ongoing with Northeast Detective Division.

The 19-year-old is listed in stable condition while the 16-year-old remains in critical condition.

No word on any suspects.