PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Weather wasn’t an issue for rowers Saturday.

Day 2 of the Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta kicked off in the morning on the Schuylkill River.

Three thousand five hundred rowers from more than 100 schools are taking part in the largest collegiate rowing competition in North America.

‘Philly Special’ Penguins Nick And Carson Debut At Adventure Aquarium’s Penguin Island

The event has been an iconic sporting event in the city for 80 years.

Students and spectators from all over the country gathered on the water.

They say this is a true team sport.

“It’s definitely really intense, there’s a lot of competition, I think it’s really good because it fuels us all. It makes us all faster, competitive and really eager to get out on the water and show everybody what we’ve been doing this year,” said Bucknell University freshman Kassia Schubert.

Miss Philadelphia also spent her day at the big race.