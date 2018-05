PARIS, FRANCE (CBS) — The Islamic State group claims one of its soldiers carried out a knife attack in Paris that left two people, including the suspect, dead.

French authorities have opened a terrorism investigation after someone armed with a knife targeted five people near Paris’ famous Opera House.

Of the four survivors, police say two are seriously injured.

ISIS claims responsibility for Paris stabbings, saying knifeman is one of their “soldiers”. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) May 12, 2018

The alleged attacker was killed by police.