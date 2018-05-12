Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Elon Musk has built his reputation on innovation in technology and space exploration, but now he is tackling another aspect of travel — traffic.

Musk, alongside the Boring Company, is building a new underground tunnel that could help drivers in southern California avoid gridlock.

First Boring Company tunnel under LA almost done! Pending final… https://t.co/oWHlwOgCJE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2018

The SpaceX andTeslaa creator teased a clip showing footage of the tunnel on Instagram.

He’s promising free rides to the public, once it clears regulators.

While not much is known about the exact location or infrastructure of the underground tube, it believed this tunnel is near his southern California home.

According to a video released last year, Musk’s system would have vehicles moving at very high speeds through the tunnels.