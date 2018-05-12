Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHOENIXVILLE, PA — The second suspect in the murder of a Phoenixville teen, the man who fired the shot, has been arrested in Georgia, authorities confirmed.

Brian Corsey, 24, of Philadelphia, was arrested on Thursday in Clayton County, Georgia, police said.

The arrest came just days after his co-conspirator, Robert McCoy III, 23, of Pottstown, was taken into custody.

It has been six months since the pair allegedly murdered 15-year-old Phoenixville High School freshman, Jayson Ortiz-Cameron in the parking lot of a Phoenixville Dunkin Donuts.

@ClaytonCountyPD and @ClaytonCountySO assisting the US Marshal’s Office with barricaded subject at Flint Crossing Apartments. pic.twitter.com/GJh6w7LiUX — Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) May 10, 2018

Corsey was found at the Flint Crossings Apartment, where a SWAT team ordered him to come out. Corsey barricaded himself in the bathroom and officers negotiated for hours, according to the report, before finally using gas to break into the apartment and arrest him.

The SWAT effort succeeded without any injuries reported.

Ortiz-Cameron and his friend went to the Dunkin Donuts on Dec. 27 of last year for a drug deal. However, authorities said that Corsey and McCoy planned to rob the pair from the start.

The SWAT situation at Flint Crossing Apartments has been successfully resolved. 24 y/o Brian Corsey has been taken into custody on warrants for Murder and Aggravated Assault our of Chester County, PA. pic.twitter.com/32LxO3Fapu — Clayton County PD (@ClaytonCountyPD) May 10, 2018

The suspects arrived and circled the parking lot, before backing into a spot at the back of the lot, according to officials. That spot had been agreed upon as the meeting spot between the dealers, Ortiz-Cameron, and his friend before the deal, the DA’s Office said. After speaking for a short time, Ortiz-Cameron and Corsey stood alone near the parked car. McCoy grabbed Ortiz-Cameron’s friend and refused to let him near the pair, the DA said. After a short interchange, Corsey pulled out a gun and shot Ortiz-Cameron in the head at point-blank range, according to authorities. Corsey and McCoy then fled the scene with a third man, who never got out of their vehicle. Corsey faces first-degree murder charges, among other counts. McCoy faces second-degree murder and related counts. McCoy is in Chester County Prison, while Corsey remains in custody in Clayton County Jail in Georgia. Preliminary hearings are forthcoming.

Find more on this story at patch.com.