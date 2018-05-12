PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a 34-year-old bicyclist was killed after being struck by a car in Center City Saturday evening.

Police responded to 10th and Spring Garden Street shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Officials say the man was traveling east bound when he was struck by a female driver who was also going east bound.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story.