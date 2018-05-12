Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday is the 26th Annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive, which makes fighting hunger as close as your mailbox.

All you have to do is set a bag of non-perishable items next to your mailbox.

This year marks the 26th year of the event. Stamp Out Hunger is the largest one-day food drive for the Lowcountry Food Bank and in the U.S. Last year, the drive collected 136,611 pounds of food in the tri-county area, which created 114,000 meals.https://t.co/9f9zeft1Da — Stamp Out Hunger® (@StampOutHunger) May 11, 2018

Your mail carrier will deliver them to the South Jersey Food Bank or other local hunger-relief groups.

Last year’s drive collected more than 75-million pounds of food nationwide.