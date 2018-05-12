Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday is the 26th Annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive, which makes fighting hunger as close as your mailbox.
Elon Musk Unveils Footage Of Underground Tunnel Project
All you have to do is set a bag of non-perishable items next to your mailbox.
Your mail carrier will deliver them to the South Jersey Food Bank or other local hunger-relief groups.
NYPD, Firefighters Rescue 2 Construction Workers Stuck On Scaffold 40 Stories Above NYC
Last year’s drive collected more than 75-million pounds of food nationwide.