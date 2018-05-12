Filed Under:Local TV, Stamp Out Hunger, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Saturday is the 26th Annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive, which makes fighting hunger as close as your mailbox.

All you have to do is set a bag of non-perishable items next to your mailbox.

Your mail carrier will deliver them to the South Jersey Food Bank or other local hunger-relief groups.

Last year’s drive collected more than 75-million pounds of food nationwide.

