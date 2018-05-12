Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 17-year-old girl is dead and two teenage boys are in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in West Philadelphia.

Investigators say just before 11 p.m., two gunmen opened fire on the 300 block of Carlton Street and North Simpson Street, though it’s unclear who the intended target was.

Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker says the gunmen fired at least 22 shots, hitting the teenage girl in the neck, leg, and back as she was standing in the driveway with her 17-year-old friend, who is in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Authorities say the girl’s mother was sitting on the front steps and witnessed the tragedy unfold.

Investigators add that a 16-year-old boy, who was standing on the same street at the time, was also shot and is in critical condition at Lankenau Medical Center.

It’s unclear whether he knew the two other teenagers.

Right now, investigators are still looking for the two gunmen. If you have any information, call police at 215-686-TIPS.