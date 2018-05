Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The top baby name for girls in the United States for 2017 earned the top spot for the fourth year in a row.

Survey: 68 Percent Of Flight Attendants Sexually Harassed By Passengers

Emma was the top girl’s name, followed by Olivia, Ava, Isabella and Sophia.

Liam was the most popular boys name last year, pushing Noah to second place.

Those names were followed by William, James and Logan.