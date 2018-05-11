Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz now says Starbucks stores will open their bathrooms to everyone, regardless if they’ve made a purchase.

Philly Police Release 911 Calls In Arrest Of 2 Men At Starbucks

Schultz’s comments follow the arrest of two black men at a Starbucks on Rittenhouse Square last month who had asked to use the bathroom without making a purchase but an employee told them it was only for paying customers. When they sat in the store without ordering anything, the manager called police, and the men were arrested for trespassing. No charges were filed.

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

The attorney for the men, Lauren Wimmer, Esq., said they had been waiting at the coffee shop for less than 15 minutes, for a third person to arrive for a business meeting over a real estate project. But by the time that person arrived, so did the police.

Woman Accused Of Stalking Man She Met Online; Sent Him 65,000 Text Messages

“The video, in this case, essentially speaks for itself,” said Wimmer. “These guys were doing what people do every day, they were having a meeting and they were undoubtedly singled out because of their race.” Schultz’s said the policy and the decision by the Philadelphia store manager last month were “absolutely wrong in every way.” Starbucks has since apologized to the men and announced plans for extra racial bias training for its employees. Police: Body Of Missing 12-Year-Old Boy Recovered From Sylvan Lake In Burlington County We apologize to the two individuals and our customers for what took place at our Philadelphia store on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/suUsytXHks — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) April 14, 2018

More than 8,000 stores across the country will close for part of the day on May 29 for that training.