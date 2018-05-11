PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After our first true shot at severe weather this season on Thursday, we are looking to round 2 as we push into the Mother’s Day Weekend.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman Oklahoma has placed much the region under a Slight Risk of severe weather for Saturday. Right now as we looking into Saturday, it seems as though we will once again be dealing with rounds of rain and thunderstorms, much like what we saw on Thursday. Also, much like Thursday, the strong and more powerful storms are likely to be associated with the second round of storms that push through the region. A couple of showers are possible early but it will not do much to stabilize the atmosphere, as hot and humid air is likely to continue to funnel into the region thanks to a warm front that will pass across the area.

The destabilization will peak in the later afternoon and then into the evening hours as well. We should expect there to be strong winds, locally heavy rain as well as the potential for hail with these storms as they march across Eastern PA. The bullseye time frame for the strongest storms will be anytime after 5PM Saturday until about midnight. The storms should travel from Northwest to Southeast across the region, with the Poconos and Lehigh Valley getting in on the action closer to the 5PM time, with the shore points and South Jersey the last areas to be dealing with the rain and thunderstorms, again likely lasting into the overnight hours of Saturday and early Sunday morning.

We need to remember that these early Spring months are the prime time for severe weather across the Delaware Valley and the surrounding areas as well and that on days like Saturday we much always stay Weather Aware to be safe. Always remember to stay tuned to the CBS Philly Weather Team online, on social media and on our App for all your up to the minute forecast details.