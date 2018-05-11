Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The 28th Annual Susan G. Komen Philadelphia Race for the Cure will take place this weekend and SEPTA is adding additional service to accommodate runners and others traveling to the event.

The 5K Run/Walk is scheduled for 7 a.m. Sunday at the Eakins Oval/Art Museum area.

SEPTA will be adding early morning Regional Rail service arriving in Center City between 5:30 a.m. and 6:45 a.m.

Due to road closures for the event, seven SEPTA bus routes and Trolley Route 15 will experience detours around Center City for the duration of the event.

REGIONAL RAIL SERVICE

The special schedule includes added early morning service departing from the

following stations:

Airport Line: Extra trip departs from Airport Terminals E & F at 5:37 a.m.

Media/Elwyn Line: Extra trip departs from Elwyn Station at 5:34 a.m.

Glenside Combined Line: Extra trip departs from Glenside Station at 4:52 a.m.

Lansdale/Doylestown Line: Extra trip departs from Lansdale Station at 5:07 a.m.

Manayunk/Norristown Line: Extra trip departs from Elm Street Station at 5:48 a.m.

Paoli/Thorndale Line: Extra trip departs from Malvern Station at 5:26 a.m.

Wilmington/Newark Line: Extra trip departs from *Marcus Hook Station at 5:41 a.m.

West Trenton Line: Extra trip departs from Neshaminy Falls Station at 5:39 a.m.

Warminster Line: Extra trip departs from Warminster Station at 5:26 a.m.

Note: Wilmington/Newark Line train #502 departing from Marcus Hook Station at 5:41 a.m. will

operate as scheduled. Customers should note that a special Saturday and Sunday timetable is in

effect for all other Wilmington/Newark Line trains for Amtrak track repairs due to a freight

derailment.

BUS DETOURS

Routes 7, 27, 32, 33, 38, 43, 48 and Trolley Route 15, currently operating as a bus, will be

detoured around the race course in the area of Benjamin Franklin Parkway between Eakins Oval

and Logan Circle and Girard Avenue between Poplar and Lansdowne Drives from 7:30 a.m. until

1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 13.