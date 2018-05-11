Watch Live
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspect has been arrested following a triple shooting in North Philadelphia that left two dead last month.

Police say 19-year-old Sydear Green was arrested on Thursday.

According to police, three people were shot on the 1800 block of West Diamond Street shortly after midnight on April 21.

Twenty-year-old Viktoriya Manasyan and 21-year-old Rashawn Miller were killed in the shooting. Another 21-year-old man was shot in the leg and listed in stable condition.

Green has been charged with two counts of murder and other related offenses.

