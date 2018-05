Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A construction worker has been hospitalized after being hit by several bricks that fell five stories up in Center City.

It happened near Juniper and Sansom Streets, around 9 a.m. Friday.

Police say the bricks were on a platform.

The 47-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

