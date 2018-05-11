Watch Live
Filed Under:Local TV, Luis Rivera-Ortiz, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man is now facing a handful of charges after leading police on a wild chase that ended on a rooftop.

Officers attempted to stop 25-year-old Luis Rivera-Ortiz around 5 p.m. Wednesday in North Philadelphia.

luis rivera ortiz Officials: Luis Rivera Ortiz Charged Following Police Chase That Ended On Rooftop

Police say he took off, leading cops on a three-mile chase through the city.

He eventually stopped in Olney, ran to the rooftop of a building and police took him into custody.

Police say Rivera-Ortiz was wanted for the past several months on multiple charges.

