Norristown Police: Suspects Wanted For Firing Shots From Vehicle On Several Occasions

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Norristown police are searching for four suspects believed to be firing shots from a vehicle in the area of Oak and Arch Streets.

Investigators say there have been at least three separate incidents reported since May 5.

Private surveillance video captured two men firing handguns from a car, just before 11 p.m. on May 8.

The suspect’s vehicle is believed to be an older 1990-2003 gold or champagne Nissan, possibly an Altima. The car is believed to have tinted windows, low profile tires with black wheels and a chrome trim ring around each rim.

Police say there is no operable third brake light in the rear window.

Anyone with information can contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977 or Detective Charles Leeds at cleeds@norristown.org or 610-270 0476. Anonymous tips can also be messaged on our Facebook page or NPDTips@norristown.com.