PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you think your mother is a perfect angel, think again because she might be telling you a fib about your gift giving.

According to a new survey by Groupon, 40 percent of moms fake their reactions to mother’s day gifts.

The study reveals that moms are looking for the following:

-Something with a sentimental meaning

-To be taken out for brunch

-A homemade item

-A family trip or a simple card

So, how do you decide what to get your special someone?

Sixty-six percent of those polled say check with siblings. But be careful! The study also reveals that 55 percent try to outdo their siblings.

And how much should you spend?

According to the study, the average person will spend $75, but it’s the middle child who ends up spending the most.

It turns out, the way to mom’s heart is simply revealing yours. From homemade gifts to something sentimental. Moms surveyed said even a card goes a long way.