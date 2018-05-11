Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON (CBS) — New Jersey Health Department officials are warning residents that two people may have exposed them to measles.

According to the state’s Department of Health, a person with measles stopped briefly in New Jersey on April 30 while on a tour bus traveling from Niagara Falls, New York, to Washington, D.C. In a separate unrelated incident, a resident in Bergen County developed measles after making contact with a person traveling internationally who had the measles.

“We urge everyone to check to make sure they and their family members are up-to-date on measles/mumps/rubella (MMR vaccine and all other age-appropriate immunizations. Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it protects others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or can’t receive it for medical reasons,” said Dr. Christina Tan, the state epidemiologist.

Officials say that anyone who visited the following locations may have been exposed to measles.

— Towne Centre at Englewood apartments, 20 W Palisade Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631

April 24 – May 2 – any time

— Renaissance Office Center, 15 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631

April 30, between 1 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

— Newark Liberty International Airport, Terminal C

May 2, between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

— Columbia Travel Center, I-80 at Rt. 94, 2 Simpson Rd, Columbia, NJ 07832

April 30, between 9:45 a.m. and 12:20 p.m.

Officials are recommending anyone who visited those locations during those dates and times to contact a health provider immediately. People who possibly were exposed could develop symptoms as late as May 23.