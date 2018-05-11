Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are searching for a man accused of dousing his girlfriend with lighter fluid and threatening to kill her in Hatfield Township on Saturday.

Haddonfield Memorial High School Cancels Boy’s Lacrosse Season After Alleged Racial Slur Incident

Luis Alcazar-Peralta is accused of physically assaulting the woman in the 2600 block of Elroy Road.

Police say officers responded to a domestic disturbance call and determined that Alcazar-Peralta poured lighter fluid on his girlfriend and stood close to with her with an open flame as he allegedly said he wanted to kill her.

Police: Boy Says He Found Unloaded Gun In Sister’s Book Bag At Thomas G. Morton Elementary School

Alcazar-Peralta faces aggravated assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault and other related charges.

Police also believe he may have fled to Georgia.