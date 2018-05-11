Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia hospital was full of smiles with the return of some former patients for a Mother’s Day thank you.

Jennifer Mease and her 13-month-old twins returned to Hahnemann University Hospital’s NICU where they released one year ago.

“We got discharged right before Mother’s Day which was the best gift I could ever get,” said Mease.

On the anniversary of going home, mom was back, still filled with gratitude.

Mease is a nurse administrator at Hahnemann. She spent seven weeks at the hospital before delivering.

“They were inside one amniotic sac, typically twins are in two amniotic sacs, which made us at high risk,” said Mease.

She delivered at 33 weeks. The girls weighed close to four pounds each.

“Knowing that we were at such high risk with them and the outcome was so positive and I am just so lucky to have them,” Mease said.

The identical twins initially had issues feeding, so they spent an additional month at the hospital.

Now, Olivia and Quinn are healthy rambunctious toddlers. Mom has a few clues for telling them apart

“Quinn, her face is fuller. Olivia has longer hair so I can tell by that,” she says.

Mother’s Day now has special meaning for Jennifer.

“I’m just so excited to watch them grow up. It’s the little things that mean the most,” said Mease.

Like sharing these adorable healthy babies with the nurse heroes who helped make Mother’s Day so meaningful.

Quin and Olivia are about to walk and are meeting milestones with no leftover issues from their early days in the NICU.