Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Before she was an actress and a princess, Grace Kelly grew up in Philadelphia’s East Falls neighborhood. The home where she spent so much time is back in the family and it’s been completely renovated.

Kelly would be 88 years old if she were alive today. A gala celebrating the Kelly family home took place Friday night in East Falls.

10-Year-Old Girl Takes Bullet While Shielding Baby Brother

Sitting at the corner of Henry Avenue and West Coulter in East Falls is a home fit for a princess. It’s not a castle, but the childhood home of the late Kelly who left Hollywood to become the princess of Monaco.

“It’s just incredible to be back in this house after so many years,” said Chris LeVine, Kelly’s nephew.

LeVine is pleased to announce the home that was built 90 years ago by his grandfather is now back in the family and finished after a year-and-a-half renovation.

“It has really brought all of the family together and it’s been wonderful to see it emerge out of the shadows, so to speak,” said LeVine.

Yale University Offering Free Class On ‘Happiness’ To The World

For more than 40 years the home was owned by a woman who was cited for hoarding cats.

Kelly died in a car accident in 1982, but her mission continues today.

“Princess Grace would give money to aspiring artists that were struggling and had potential and talent that she recognized and would help them get a leg up in the industry,” said Toby Boshak, executive director of the Princess Grace Foundation USA.

The foundation continues that charity and will hold events in the colonial home, but this is a family first and LeVine says he’s glad it’s back where it belongs, with the Kelly family.

New Jersey Health Officials Warn Of Possible Measles Exposure

“On Wednesday, we had the cousins here. We planted this dogwood and it’s kind of a rebirth and as I mentioned its really brought the family together,” said LeVine.