PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For NFL rookies, this is their first look with their new team. And for undrafted players, it is their first opportunity to prove they belong.

The Eagles’ first pick in the draft Dallas Goedert, who plays tight end, says the process has been intense.

“It’s been crazy,” he said.

The most interesting pick in the draft, Australian Jordan Mailata, has never even played football.

“It’s like drowning,” he said.

And then, there is Tim Wilson from Wayne, Pennsylvania who is getting a chance to play for the team he grew up watching

“Dream come true. I grew up watching (Donovan) McNabb.”