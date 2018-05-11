BREAKING: Haddonfield Memorial High School Cancels Boy’s Lacrosse Season After Alleged Racial Slur Incident
By Sandra Gonzalez

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Christina Grimmie’s family has shared a special, previously unreleased song from the late singer in honor of Mother’s Day.

Grimmie’s mother, Tina, introduced the song, titled “Little Girl,” in a video posted on YouTube a day before its release.

The track recalls encouraging conversations between the mother and daughter that took place when Tina Grimmie was going through treatment for breast cancer.

The “Voice” contestant began writing the song at age 12 and later finished it after moving to California.

Following her daughter’s death, Tina Grimmie said the song, which she’d first heard years ago, took on new significance.

“She actually wrote the words back to me,” she said. “And that is what is so precious.”

Grimmie, 22, was shot and killed by an obsessed fan in 2016 in Orlando, Florida.

A description for the video says Tina Grimmie “wants this song to be a source of encouragement for other mothers and daughters,” with special thoughts toward mothers who have lost children.

South Jersey ‘The Voice’ Star Shot And Killed Following Florida Concert

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Christina Grimmie Foundation, a charity formed to help families affected by gun violence or breast cancer, according to People.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

 

