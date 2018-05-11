Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS/AP) — This bear certainly had a sweet tooth. The smell of two dozen cupcakes in a baker’s car was too much for a black bear in New Jersey.

The bruin smashed a window and left only smeared icing and a paw print behind.

Christine Allen tells The Record the bear ate every single chocolate, vanilla and strawberry cupcake that she had made for a large order. Awaken by the dog barking and a “crunch sound,” her husband spotted the bear early Thursday.

Rockaway Township Police Lt. Peter Reilly says it looks like the bear has done some other damage in the area and breaking into a car raises concern. Police have notified wildlife officials.

Allen says while she doesn’t want her property destroyed, she doesn’t want the bear to be killed.

