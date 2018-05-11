Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s famous Dad Vail Regatta kicked off on Friday morning on the Schuylkill River. It’s the 80th anniversary of the largest collegiate rowing competition in North America.

More than 100 schools and 3,500 rowers are taking part in the two-day races, which kicked off at 7:30 a.m.

The 2,000-meter-long race course begins by the Kelly Drive-Hunting Park Avenue intersection and ends at the Grand Stand finish line, just above the Columbia Avenue Bridge.

WE’RE ON A BOAT 🙌🏼 It’s a beautiful day for the 80th annual @DadVailR, the largest collegiate rowing competition in North America. Next year, they’ll have adaptive rowing for pararowers! @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/o4YC2oAtTs — Anita Oh (@anita_oh) May 11, 2018

Drexel University hopes to defend its Varsity Heavyweight Eight Men’s and Women’s titles from last year.

The Dad Vail just continues to grow. Jim Hanna, the organizing committee president, says this year, they’re rolling out its first ever adaptive rowing exhibition and it will be open to all para-rowers next year.

“Able-bodied rowers are going to approach kids on campus that never thought they’d be an athlete and next year, they’ll be out here rowing on the Schuylkill River. It will be life changing for them,” said Hanna.

Kelly Drive is closed between the Strawberry Mansion Bridge and Fountain Green until 7 p.m. on Saturday.