Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz now says Starbucks stores will open their bathrooms to everyone, regardless if they’ve made a purchase.

Police: Body Of Missing 12-Year-Old Boy Recovered From Sylvan Lake In Burlington County

The Howard’s comments follow the arrest of two black men at a Starbucks on Rittenhouse Square last month who had asked to use the bathroom without making a purchase.

Schultz said the company is changing its policy because it wants everyone to feel welcome.

Schultz went on to say, however, that Starbucks does not want to become a public restroom.