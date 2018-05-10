BREAKING NEWS: Police: Body Of Missing 12-Year-Old Boy Recovered From Sylvan Lake In Burlington County
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz now says Starbucks stores will open their bathrooms to everyone, regardless if they’ve made a purchase.

The Howard’s comments follow the arrest of two black men at a Starbucks on Rittenhouse Square last month who had asked to use the bathroom without making a purchase.

Schultz said the company is changing its policy because it wants everyone to feel welcome.

Schultz went on to say, however, that Starbucks does not want to become a public restroom.

