PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Water Department is now promising to fast track the fix of a sinkhole that’s been sitting idle for months.

This gaping hole at Fairmount Avenue and North 48th Street opened up in February when a water main broke.

Some repairs were made then.

However, there’s still more work to do and the water department says it hopes to have it all cleaned up in a matter of days.

Before the streets department can repair the hole a new fire hydrant must be installed.

We’re told that will happen Friday.

