PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Temple University’s largest-ever graduating class has received their diplomas.

More than 10,000 graduates participated in all of the pomp and circumstance at the commencement ceremony at the Liacouras Center Thursday morning.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker addressed the crowd, telling graduates to embrace their own power.

“If I can convince you that you can change this world, not by what you do tomorrow or next month or the job that you get or the title that you hold or the office that you’re elected to, I can convince you that everyday you have an opportunity to tell your truth, to let it resonate out to the world,” said Booker.

Along with his commencement speech, Booker also received an honorary degree from the university.