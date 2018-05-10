Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SOMERDALE, N.J. (CBS) — Excitement is building in anticipation of the Royal Wedding on May 19 and now for the first time you can watch the regal event at movie theaters around the area.

“Really, they’re showing the royal wedding at movie theaters? Now that’s gonna be cool,” said David Kim of Somerdale.

“That’s a wonderful idea I’m sure people are gonna love that,” said Lesley Wilson.

Haddonfield NJ is just one of the local areas gearing up for the Royal Wedding watch! Movie theaters are also getting in on the action. Details at 5 on #CBS3 pic.twitter.com/JvxuWLqYVm — Natasha CBS3 (@NatashaCBS3) May 10, 2018

Cinemark in Somerdale is one of those theaters preparing for a 10 a.m. showing. Ticket prices are $10 for the experience.

“They’re changing everything around, all the traditions are not there. They don’t care they’re in love and I believe in love,” said Barbara Hawkins.

If you can’t get to the theater, others are planning their own watch party.

Royal couple merchandise is flying off the shelves at English Gardner Gift shop in Haddonfield.

“Right now we’ve got mugs and cups and saucers, also flags and bunting, royal wedding teas,” said Gary Coleman, owner of the gift shop.

And just across the street at their sister restaurant, The British Chip Shop, it’s shaping up to be quite the royal morning affair.

